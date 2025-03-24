Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after purchasing an additional 289,513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Down 0.9 %

ACM stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.