Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMIT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 362,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,521,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

