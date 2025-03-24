Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 161,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,821,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.