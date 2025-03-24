Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $97.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $95.18 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.