Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

AVGE stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

