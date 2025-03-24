Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,999 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 772,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 654,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 498,521 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
