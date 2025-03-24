Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,215,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HII opened at $201.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $294.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.