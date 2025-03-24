Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,108.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 461,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,732,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,236,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 187.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.