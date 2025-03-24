Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,036 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.33 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

