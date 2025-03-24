Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 57,293 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,707,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYK stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

