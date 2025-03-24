Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 250,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 64,354 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,708,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.