Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,484,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,128,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,233 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

