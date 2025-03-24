Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,052 Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCM opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

