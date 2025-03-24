Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGS. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.