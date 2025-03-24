Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

