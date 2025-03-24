Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank First by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank First Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BFC opened at $100.53 on Monday. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. Analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

