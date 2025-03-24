Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Amundi grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

