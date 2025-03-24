Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,919,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $87.85 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $604.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

