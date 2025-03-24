Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

GLRE opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $456.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

