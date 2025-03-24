Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $5,400,000.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CPRT opened at $53.63 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
