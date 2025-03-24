Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $351.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.75.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

