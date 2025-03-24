Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 24,041 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,934,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,756,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

RYLD stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.