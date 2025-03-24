Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

