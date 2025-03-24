Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.83 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

