Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $2,586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in APi Group by 5,964.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 217,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.