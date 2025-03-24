Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,425,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 409,145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

