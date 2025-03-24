Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3894 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

