Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 447.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,419 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 648,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 427,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 352,994 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RDY. Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RDY opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

