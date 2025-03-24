Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAY. Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $58.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 530.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

