Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,818,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,035,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,135,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.