Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,803,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,888,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $316.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

