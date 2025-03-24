Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

