Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 9.2 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.