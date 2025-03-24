Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,454,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,941,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

