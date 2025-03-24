Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,237,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,634,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 276,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

