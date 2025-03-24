Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,085,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.