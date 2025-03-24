Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.