Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.4 %

ORI stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

