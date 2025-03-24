Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Post in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Post by 905.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 21.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $111.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

