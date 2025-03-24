Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 112,590 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,590 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

