Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,115 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $61.62 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

