Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,619 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after buying an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,191,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $201.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $294.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.