Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CG stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.