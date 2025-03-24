Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.62 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.98 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

