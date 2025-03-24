Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.25 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

