Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,596 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Halliburton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

