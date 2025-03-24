Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,083 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

