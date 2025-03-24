Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 779 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:THO opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.