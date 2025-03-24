Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.9 %

Universal Display stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $140.17 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.