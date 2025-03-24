CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 326.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,676,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,229,000 after buying an additional 1,282,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $21,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 10,685.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 488,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 484,049 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 444,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,320,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

